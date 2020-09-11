Azerbaijani MPs examined damage done to Turkish Parliamentary building during coup attempt of 2016 (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11
Trend:
As part of the official visit of the parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, Sahiba Gafarova to Turkey, the Azerbaijani MPs in Turkey’s Ankara city examined a part of the administrative building of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, which was damaged during the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, Trend reports on Sept. 11 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
The delegation was thoroughly informed about the events of that period.
