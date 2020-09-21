President Aliyev: Thanks to undertaken measures, situation with COVID-19 remains under control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Thanks to undertaken measures, the situation with COVID-19 remains under control in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remark while addressing the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

“The World Health Organization named Azerbaijan an exemplary country in the fight against the pandemic,” the president said. “We have made voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million. During COVID pandemics Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries.”