Former Secretary General of the Arab League sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Amre Moussa, Former Secretary-General of the Arab League and H.R.H Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

We think of you a lot these days and would like to share with you some of our thoughts. You are facing a huge challenge of navigating crucial national interests through highly troubled water. We all know from experience that you cannot afford yielding to any pressures.

No one on Earth compares the mileage you have made in the last twenty-some years, as well as your personal and national achievements and prestige with those of your neighbor, and the outstanding work of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center which brings your thoughts to the world.

Yet, timing is everything in Geo-Politics (as well as in many other areas of life). We are aware of your frustrations with the Minsk group, OSCE as well as the failed implementation of UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874, and 884 for almost 30 years.

But you have shown a remarkable capacity of self-control and strategically patient approach and we believe we have to bring this issue to the United Nations, involve international organizations to have their pressure.

You are stronger and much more highly respected.

With our co-chairs Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ismail Serageldin, and Secretary-General coordinating with our members their active support.

Wish you and the people of Azerbaijan all the best. Our prayers are with you," the letter said.