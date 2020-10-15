Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Turkey Media platform is important initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Azerbaijan-Turkey Media platform is an important initiative to consolidate our efforts, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"Today I had a phone call with my dear friend Fahrettin Altun. We reviewed our joint actions and cooperation to withstand black propaganda and desinformation conducted against our countries. Azerbaijan-Turkey Media platform is an important initiative to consolidate our efforts," Hajiyev wrote.