Azerbaijani FM Bayramov to meet US Secretary of State Pompeo
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
A meeting among Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is scheduled for October 23 in Washington, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
