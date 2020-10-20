I want my dear people to know that the capture of every village and every height requires great courage - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Every time I address my people, I bring good news. At the same time, almost every day I mention the names of new villages and cities liberated from occupation on my Twitter account, through Twitter. I know that the people of Azerbaijan are waiting for this news every day! Every day and every hour, people wait for this news to come out, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“But I want my dear people to know that the capture of every village and every height requires great courage. Because not only the fortifications built there but also the military terrain in the liberated lands are more favorable for the Armenians. We are fighting against their fortifications, their cannons and missiles, as well as the natural terrain. We are liberating our lands inch by inch from the occupiers. It is very difficult. The day will come and we will provide detailed information about that. I am sure that the people of Azerbaijan understand that we are saying whatever is possible today. The fighting is going on, and we want this fighting to end and our territorial integrity to be restored soon. Therefore, I think that the volume of information provided to the Azerbaijani public is sufficient,” the head of state said.