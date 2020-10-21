Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Ecuador publishes article in Ecuador ElTelegrafo newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Ecuador Mrs. Rosalia Arteago published an article at a famous newspaper in Ecuador ElTelegrafo, Trend reports.

“The global political situation shows some weaknesses that appear on several occasions and put the world in suspense. But at the same time cause a lot of pain and concern to the people that face it. This time is the turn of two neighboring nations: the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,” the article said.

“I have seen painful images of children and young people devastated by the bombs, burned by the fire. Also, the historical city of Ganja, the birthplace of the extraordinary poet Nizami Ganjavi, was severely affected as the result of the war,” the article said.

“We are in the third millennium. The conquests of the human spirit are extraordinary. They have raised to the level of the space, to explore infinity and also the work with tiny molecules. The wonder of musical pieces, the magic of the words, masterpieces with movement created by algorithms, make us think that the human being must stop being a predator and become more human, show solidarity and trust in each other,” the article said.

“Thus the threats of war, the attacks, the deaths are surprising. It is necessary that international law prevails, that the international organizations and the arbitrations take over this situation as others that tear the world and cause so many pain and death,” the article said.

“There is a ceasefire established by the governments of the two countries, let's hope that it would be indefinite. That we will not have to regret more lost, and that the good offices of international diplomacy could achieve the supreme goal of peace,” the article said.

“Wars, injuries, and death lead to more violence. It becomes insurmountable obstacles when we think in agreements, therefore as soon as they end, the better it will be for the parties, for the sides in the conflict,” the article said.

The full article can be found here: https://www.eltelegrafo.com.ec/noticias/columnistas/15/el-alto-karabaj