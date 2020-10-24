Armenia's political leadership now has to take several difficult steps - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Jani Babyeva - Trend:

Over the years, Armenia has managed to raise a generation of people who are groundlessly confident in the immutability of the status quo and in the complete absence of the need to think about the future of their country, Galina Niyazova, a Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of Saint Petersburg State University (SRBU), told Trend.

The Russian expert notes that on September 21, speaking in video format at a meeting dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated the need to transform the UN into a more effective organization, since in the current format the Organization is clearly unable to cope with new challenges and threats.

"Recognizing the significance of the UN resolutions, Ilham Aliyev noted that the restructuring of the Organization is necessary in order for the resolutions to become binding and not remain on paper. This speech of the President of Azerbaijan drew a line to a long waiting period. While Armenia has managed to grow a generation of people who are groundlessly confident in the immutability of the status quo and the complete absence of the need to think about the future of their country, Azerbaijan has made significant efforts to reform the armed forces, the country's economy and the foreign policy status of the state," she said.

"The lost years of Armenia cannot be returned overnight, and there are no such resources even if we assume that there is time. And there is no time. What was, Armenia spent not on the development and improvement of its power, but on self-hypnosis about its own importance and fearlessness, "she said.

Niyazova emphasizes that, as the experience of recent weeks has shown, the motivated and trained army of Azerbaijan turned out to be stronger. The political leadership of Armenia now has to take several difficult steps.

"First, they will have to admit to their own population that the Azerbaijani troops are really liberating their territories. Second - they'll have to notify the mothers of the soldiers that the losses are much greater than the official statistics say," said Niyazova.

"Keeping the population in the dark, misleading the world community is, of course, disrespect for international law and individual rights," the expert added.