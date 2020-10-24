Armenian attempts to attack Azerbaijani army units suppressed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24
Trend:
At noon on October 24, units of the armed forces of Armenia attempted to attack the units of the Azerbaijan Army from the side of the Syunik-Zangilan road, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Armenian armed forces facing fierce resistance from Azerbaijani army units were forced to retreat. There are prisoners captured from Armenian armed forces.
Latest
Terrorist acts against ancient city of Ganja target not only civilian population, but also historical monuments
Armenia must put end to attacks, illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territory - Turkish Defense Ministry
Ukraine's ex-president, Vice Chair of Museum of Jewish Heritage send letter to Azerbaijan's president
Firing at Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia is flagrant breach of int’l law - UK Member of parliament
France becomes 2nd EU country with over 1 mln COVID-19 cases, record daily caseloads haunting Europe
Military volunteers, equipment of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed in directions of Khojavend, Fuzuli (VİDEO)
Information on alleged artillery shelling of Khankendi and Khojavend districts by Azerbaijan - not true
Chairperson, deputy chairperson of US - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association appeal to US Secretary of State