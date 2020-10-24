Azerbaijan Air Forces destroy military equipment, infrastructure of Armenian troops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

On October 24, starting from 13:00 to 15:00, the combat aviation of the Azerbaijan Air Force destroyed 3 tanks, 2 shelters and 4 strongholds of the company of the Armenian armed forces in the Aghdere and Aghdam directions of the front, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Air Force continues to inflict airstrikes on the Armenian troops' military infrastructure.