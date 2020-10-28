UNICEF makes statement on Karabakh conflict calling on to protect children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

UNICEF made a statement appealing once again for an immediate and complete cessation of hostilities within Nagorno-Karabakh conflict so that no more children’s lives are lost, Trend reports citing UNICEF.

"Ten-month old Narin; one-year-old Madina. Aysu, 8; Viktoria, 9; Shahriyar, 13; Artur, 13; Farid, 14; Fidan, 15; Nigar, 15; Orkhan, 16. These are the names and ages of 10 children known to have been killed during one month of fighting in and beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The names of an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl have not been released," the statement said.

"Over 130,000 people have been displaced, 76 schools and kindergartens damaged, and one maternity hospital shelled. Countless children are being scarred by the psychological impact of daily exposure to rocket and missile attacks in civilian areas," the statement said.

"For children, this is the horrific tally of four weeks of fighting, and three thus far unrespected ceasefires," the statement said.