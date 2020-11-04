We just did what we thought was right to defend our country, our people, to restore justice - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

We just did what we thought was right to defend our country, to defend our people, and to restore justice, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, Trend reports.

“Co-chairs of the Minsk Group, 3 countries which are at the same time permanent members of the Security Council of United Nations, adopted resolutions back in 1993 which demanded the immediate and complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani territories. Therefore, these countries themselves created the legal base for the settlement. But Armenia did not implement these resolutions,” the head of state said.

“Another point, which I was referring to is that mediators must be neutral, no matter how they feel about the situation. How close their relations are with us, or with Armenia, but if they are not neutral they cannot be mediators. Therefore, neutrality now which we more or less see on the ground I think is the only way how things should be. We responded to the Armenian attack on the 27th of September without any 100 percent understanding of who will do what. We just did what we thought was right to defend our country, to defend our people, and to restore justice,” the Azerbaijani president said.