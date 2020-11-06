Spokesperson for MFA talks about fake Twitter account
Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.6
Trend:
A fake Twitter account has been opened in the name of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, spokesperson for the ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on Nov.6.
According to Abdullayeva, the official page of the minister is entitled ‘@bayramov_jeyhun’.
