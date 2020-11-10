Armenia committed ecological terror on Azerbaijani lands during occupation - president's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan stated the facts of massive ecological terror committed by Armenia during the years of occupation in the newly liberated Azerbaijani lands, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Plane and pine forests, including millennial plane trees, have been destroyed. Wild animals were not spared either," Hajiyev wrote.