Red Cross representatives visit Azerbaijani hostages captured by Armenia in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.18

Trend:

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Azerbaijanis Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev captured as hostages by Armenian Armed Forces, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend.

According to Huseynova, in October and November, the ICRC representatives based on the structure’s mandate visited the persons detained during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“During the visit, the representatives monitored conditions of the hostages’ detention, their health status and other issues, as well as informed their families about their standing,” she said.

In July 2014, during an operation carried out by Armenian special forces in the Shaplar village of the occupied Kalbajar district, Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was killed, and Shahbaz Guliyev and Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov were taken hostage. All of them intended to visit their native places and the graves of their relatives. A "criminal case" was initiated against Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. Then the so-called "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment, and Guliyev - to 22 years in prison.

In 2020, the military confrontation between the occupying Armenian forces and Azerbaijan has intensified. Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Further, Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.