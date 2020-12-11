Victory Parade amazed entire world with power of Azerbaijani army - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The speech of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Victory Parade was essential, MP of Azerbaijan Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

According to Naghiyev, the course and completion of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh deserve special attention.

“The preparation that went in this direction, the dispelled myth about the invincibility of the Armenian army, as well as the unity of the people around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief were very important. Moreover, once again it became clear - who is the friend and who is the enemy. Also, the moral and political support of Turkey provided to Azerbaijan was important,” said the MP.

“In his speech, the head of state noted that the management of modern equipment and weapons based on modern technologies by our own personnel is also a very important issue. Not only modern technologies, but also the high fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani soldier played an important role in achieving this victory,” said Naghiyev.

“In general, very important issues were raised during the parade. The participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish servicemen in the parade should also be noted," Naghiyev emphasized.

The MP added that after great leader Heydar Aliyev came to power in Azerbaijan in 1993, along with other spheres of statehood, a lot of work began in the field of army building, a modern army of Azerbaijan was created.

“The experience of statehood of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has shown itself in this area as well. It’s no coincidence that today the Azerbaijani army is one of the strongest armies in the world. Azerbaijan has completely restored its territorial integrity, the Azerbaijani army is on the state borders, and this parade is a vivid example of the glorious victory that we won at the cost of the blood of our martyrs,” the MP stressed.

The parade also demonstrated the power of the Azerbaijani army, which is equipped with modern military equipment and weapons, including modern UAVs, missile systems, air defense systems and other high-tech weapons systems, Naghiyev said.