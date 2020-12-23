Azerbaijan's State Security Service opens regional office in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 16:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

The administrative office of the regional department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan has opened in the liberated city of Shusha, Trend reports referring to the service’s website.

The event participants were the head of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, Board members of the service, employees of the Shusha regional administration, high-ranking officers of other law enforcement agencies, and the garrison of the territory.

At the beginning of the event in front of the administrative office building, Lieutenant of the State Security Service Baylarov, who in 1993, at the age of three was forced to leave Shusha with his family as a result of the Armenian aggression, raised the national flag.

Further, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played. After cutting the red ribbon, the participants of the event laid flowers at the monument to the creator and architect of the modern Azerbaijan state, Heydar Aliyev, expressing respect for his memory, in the building’s foyer.