Azerbaijan carries out activities on engineering support for troops in liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

The activities on the comprehensive engineering support for Azerbaijani units in the liberated territories are being carried out, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Dec. 24.

The units of Engineering Troops are restoring roads and carrying out mine clearing on these roads with the purpose of safe movement of military vehicle convoys.

Activities are being carried out to lay new roads in the directions of human settlements and the positions of the Azerbaijani units.

At the same time, the sowing plots are being cleared of mines and the first sowing process has begun there.

At the same time, unexploded shells and mines are being detected and defused.