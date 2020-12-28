MoU to be signed between GUAM and Drug Enforcement Administration - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

A memorandum of understanding will be signed with the UN Drug Enforcement Administration, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the GUAM member-states, Trend reports on Dec. 28.

“GUAM is an important regional platform for promoting democracy, strengthening regional security and expanding sustainable development,” the minister said.

"The role of our organization in the system of international relations continues to grow,” the minister said. “We think that there is potential for more efficiency and opportunities for synergy."

"A positive development was also observed in the field of cooperation between organizations,” the minister said. “A memorandum of understanding was signed between GUAM and the Organization for Cooperation of Railways. The draft memorandum of understanding between GUAM and the UN Drug Enforcement Administration is almost ready and is expected to be signed soon."