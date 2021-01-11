Statement of 10 November being successfully implemented - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

Trend:

In general, I would like to say that the joint statement of 9 November, or 10 November as per Azerbaijani time, is being successfully implemented, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said making press statements together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

“Most of the provisions of this Statement have been implemented. The Russian peacekeeping mission is doing its job effectively and there has been no serious cause for concern over the past two months, except for minor incidents. All this gives us confidence that, as Vladimir Vladimirovich said, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history and we must think about the future, how to live together as neighbors, how to work to open transport arteries and strengthen regional stability and security,” the head of state said.