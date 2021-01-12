Azerbaijani president congratulates first president of Kazakhstan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy, chairman of the Nur Otan party Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the party's victory in the parliamentary election.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the New Azerbaijan Party, I cordially congratulate you on the victory of Nur Otan party you lead in the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan,” the message said.

“The modern history of Kazakhstan is closely connected with the activity of Nur Otan Party, the leading political force in the country,” the message said. “From the day of its foundation, the party, having done a great job, served the state and people of Kazakhstan with honor. The victory of the party founded and led by you demonstrates a high assessment of the national policy and multifaceted activity that you are pursuing the prosperity of Kazakhstan and vividly testifies to the faith and trust of the people in you.”

“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are linked by the strategic partnership based on the will of our peoples, who share common moral values,” the message said. “I believe that the bonds of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan based on these good traditions will continue to develop and intensify.”

“Using this opportunity, I wish you robust health and success in business while eternal peace and prosperity to fraternal people of Kazakhstan," the message said.