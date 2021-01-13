Positions of Pakistan and Turkey during Karabakh war extremely important for Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The positions of Pakistan and Turkey during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war were extremely important for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at a press conference after the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan in Islamabad, Trend reports on Jan. 13.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister expressed gratitude to the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey for the support rendered to Azerbaijan during the second Nagorno-Karabakh war.

“Turkey and Pakistan condemned Armenia’s attacks and war crimes against Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supported Azerbaijan,” the foreign minister added.