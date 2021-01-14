Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issues of military and military-technical cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Jan. 14, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Jan. 14.

The Azerbaijani minister of defense congratulated the ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in the field of expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The minister of defense thanked the ambassador for Iran's support of Azerbaijan's position during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and asked to convey his greetings to Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Amir Khatami, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The minister of defense stressing the important role of the meetings of the heads of state in the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations noted that cooperation in the military field is also developing successfully.

In turn, the diplomat, on behalf of his country, congratulated the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijan on the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh War and wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who died as martyrs and healing to the wounded.

In turn, Mousavi expressed satisfaction with the beginning of activity in friendly Azerbaijan as an ambassador and stressed that he would make every effort in the development of relations between the countries, in particular, cooperation in the military sphere.

The ambassador noted that the development of military cooperation between the two countries is an important issue in ensuring regional security.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the military field and organizing mutual visits of military representatives of the two countries.

The current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, the prospects for the development of relations in the military-technical, military-educational spheres and in the field of military medicine, as well as regional issues, were discussed during the meeting.