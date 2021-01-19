Vatican responds to appeal of CMO chairman on Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazade appealed to the world religious leaders and heads of influential international structures, and urged them to support the fair position of Azerbaijan, the CMO told Trend.

The Holy See responded to the letter of the CMO chairman sent to Pope Francis. The document, signed by the substitute head of the Vatican State Secretariat Edgar Peña Parra, reads:

"Your Excellency, I express my deep gratitude to you for the last letter that you sent to His Holiness Pope Francis on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. His Holiness Pope Francis has carefully read your letter and prays for just and peaceful development of events in the name of the well-being of all the peoples of the Caucasus," reads the document.