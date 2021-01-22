Azernews newspaper reports ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

The colossal damage caused by Armenia to the ecosystem, fauna, and natural resources of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts was described in an article dated January 21, 2021 "Ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during thirty years of occupation" published in Azerbaijan’s Azеrnews newspaper, Trend reports on Jan. 21.

The article describes the numerous acts of environmental terrorism in the districts that the Armenians were to abandon as part of the tripartite peace agreement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed in November 2020 envisaging the return of the occupied territories to Azerbaijan, as well as the scale of environmental terrorism committed by them over the past three decades.

The article focuses on the facts of burning houses in Kalbajar district, the mass felling and transportation of trees by trucks to Armenia, the burning of forests in the vicinity of Shusha city with phosphorus ammunition, as well as the data on the felling of trees older 2,000 years in Zangilan, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and other districts.

The article includes expert opinions on the scale of the ecological terror committed by Armenia.

Moreover, such issues as the attitude of the Azerbaijani official circles to acts of environmental terror, which are part of numerous war crimes committed by Armenia, the work that is being done to draw the attention of international organizations on environmental protection to this issue, as well as the lack of adequate response from these organizations were touched upon in the article.