Azernews newspaper reports ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation

Politics 22 January 2021 09:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azernews newspaper reports ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

The colossal damage caused by Armenia to the ecosystem, fauna, and natural resources of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts was described in an article dated January 21, 2021 "Ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during thirty years of occupation" published in Azerbaijan’s Azеrnews newspaper, Trend reports on Jan. 21.

The article describes the numerous acts of environmental terrorism in the districts that the Armenians were to abandon as part of the tripartite peace agreement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed in November 2020 envisaging the return of the occupied territories to Azerbaijan, as well as the scale of environmental terrorism committed by them over the past three decades.

The article focuses on the facts of burning houses in Kalbajar district, the mass felling and transportation of trees by trucks to Armenia, the burning of forests in the vicinity of Shusha city with phosphorus ammunition, as well as the data on the felling of trees older 2,000 years in Zangilan, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and other districts.

The article includes expert opinions on the scale of the ecological terror committed by Armenia.

Moreover, such issues as the attitude of the Azerbaijani official circles to acts of environmental terror, which are part of numerous war crimes committed by Armenia, the work that is being done to draw the attention of international organizations on environmental protection to this issue, as well as the lack of adequate response from these organizations were touched upon in the article.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran shares data on imports of basic goods
Iran shares data on imports of basic goods
Georgia Hualing FIZ to keep lowering operational costs for businesses
Georgia Hualing FIZ to keep lowering operational costs for businesses
Export of cigarettes from Georgia to Azerbaijan down
Export of cigarettes from Georgia to Azerbaijan down
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran shares data on imports of basic goods Business 09:45
OPEC+ and Pandemic Path Remain Key Oil Price Drivers Oil&Gas 09:42
Four advantages of Dostlug oil and gas project Oil&Gas 09:33
Oil prices fall as China's surging COVID-19 cases trigger clampdowns Oil&Gas 09:29
Azernews newspaper reports ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation Politics 09:16
Azerbaijani FM held a number of meetings during his visit to Turkmenistan Politics 09:15
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan held meetings Politics 09:14
President of Turkmenistan receives Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Politics 09:14
Azerbaijani, French FMs exchange views on various issues Politics 09:08
Georgia Hualing FIZ to keep lowering operational costs for businesses Business 09:08
Georgia successfully implements energy projects despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 09:01
86 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast Arab World 08:58
Turkey registers more than 6,200 new coronavirus cases Turkey 08:32
Export of cigarettes from Georgia to Azerbaijan down Business 08:03
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils exports volume to Croatia Oil&Gas 07:58
Big part of lending for households in Azerbaijan accounts for national currency Finance 07:57
EU Parliament President: EU to support Georgia in fight against Covid-19 Georgia 07:38
Number of new COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:28
New joint projects between Azerbaijan, Russia to increase mutual trade turnover Business 07:01
Brazil sees 1,316 new COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:07
Azerbaijani oil & gas sector sees more investments in 2020 Oil&Gas 05:01
8 die in blast in India's Karnataka state Other News 04:38
Algeria reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 104,852 in total Arab World 02:30
Biden lays out plans for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and masks US 01:37
48 arrested in anti-mafia operation in Italy Europe 00:41
Two megaprojects to be launched in Iran’s petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 21 January 23:58
Czech parliament extends state of emergency until Feb. 14 Europe 21 January 23:34
Vehicle re-export from Georgia down in 2020 Business 21 January 22:52
Azerbaijan unveils data on production of vehicles for 2020 Transport 21 January 22:52
France boosts imports of petroleum oils from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 21 January 22:51
Turkish firm develops quick sterilization device against COVID-19 Turkey 21 January 22:34
For many years, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan consistently developing relations in widest range of directions - President of Turkmenistan Politics 21 January 22:22
Signing of Memorandum marks fundamentally new stage in energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in Caspian Sea - President of Turkmenistan Politics 21 January 22:17
Transport and logistical cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan will reach even higher level - President Aliyev Politics 21 January 22:11
Signing of Memorandum on “Dostlug” field is result of many years of consistent action by our countries - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21 January 22:05
Caspian Sea is sea of peace and good neighborliness - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21 January 21:59
Signing of memorandum on “Dostlug” field is significant event that will have positive consequences - President Aliyev Politics 21 January 21:53
Today's signing ceremony opens new page in development of Caspian's hydrocarbon resources - President Aliyev Politics 21 January 21:52
Iranian government hopes for changes in new budget bill Business 21 January 21:34
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan starting joint work on development of field in Caspian Sea for first time - President Aliyev Politics 21 January 21:32
Russia remains key consumer of Uzbek vegetables and fruits Uzbekistan 21 January 21:31
Georgia increases oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 21 January 21:31
Iran exports 12m euros worth of fibers in eight months Iran 21 January 21:22
Azerbaijan plans to hold first auction on renewable energy sources this year Oil&Gas 21 January 20:44
Easing monetary policy contributes to multiple growth in money supply in 2020 - CBA Finance 21 January 20:39
Azerbaijan suspends import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries Economy 21 January 20:07
Pashinyan's confession on Shusha destroys absurd statements of Armenian officials Politics 21 January 20:05
Anglo Asian Mining restores its contract areas in formerly occupied lands of Azerbaijan Economy 21 January 20:01
Half of Azerbaijan's population economically active as of 2020 Business 21 January 19:23
Azerbaijan disseminates footage from Kendyeri village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 January 19:11
TANAP’s gas supplies exceed 9 bcm Oil&Gas 21 January 18:12
U.S. weekly jobless claims decline moderately US 21 January 18:05
Georgian Sweeft Digital company to cooperate with Berlin-based software company in open banking field Business 21 January 17:59
Flydubai resumes flights to Georgia Transport 21 January 17:57
Construction of KAMAZ service centers in Turkmenistan to allow implementation of new projects Transport 21 January 17:56
SOCAR Aviation starts supplying fuel to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport Oil&Gas 21 January 17:55
Standard & Poor's predicting growth in Azerbaijani Pasha Bank's 2021-22 capitalization Finance 21 January 17:52
Turkish YDA Holding constructing multidisciplinary hospital in North Kazakhstan Business 21 January 17:52
Total cost of cars exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan down Business 21 January 17:51
Reforms in real sector of economy to be main drivers of Uzbekistan’s economy in 2021 Uzbekistan 21 January 17:47
Georgia reduces imports of building materials from Azerbaijan Business 21 January 17:36
Iran's Sefiddasht-Shahrekord railway project progressing Transport 21 January 17:34
Azerbaijani population’s nominal income down in 2020 Finance 21 January 17:22
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum oils export to Lithuania amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 21 January 17:21
Azerbaijan confirms 770 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 21 January 17:21
No Tsunami risk after 7.0 magnitude quake at sea near Philippines Other News 21 January 17:20
Number of new apartment transactions down in Georgia's Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 21 January 17:18
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dordchinar village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 January 17:06
KAMAZ, Turkmenistan work to expand supply, technical support of vehicles in country Transport 21 January 17:05
Asset quality of Georgian TBC Leasing' deteriorates in 9M2020 Business 21 January 16:59
Samarkand region leads in total production volume of Uzbekistan’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries fields Uzbekistan 21 January 16:59
Georgia reduces export of cattle to Azerbaijan Business 21 January 16:49
Volume of passenger traffic by all vehicles in Azerbaijan down Transport 21 January 16:47
Azerbaijani minister denies possibility of selling SOCAR’s shares Finance 21 January 16:46
Azerbaijani ministry talks about project of North-South international transport corridor Transport 21 January 16:45
Azerbaijan sees decline in 2020 alcoholic, tobacco production Business 21 January 16:44
Azerbaijan records slowdown in cargo movement by all types of transport Transport 21 January 16:41
Kazakhstan amending agreements on int'l road traffic with Georgia Business 21 January 16:40
Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets Europe 21 January 16:28
EBRD supports Georgian currency and capital markets dev't to promote economic resilience Business 21 January 16:20
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime cargo transport surges Transport 21 January 16:20
Data on 2020 cargo traffic via TRACECA's Azerbaijani segment revealed Transport 21 January 16:19
Azerbaijan appoints new coach for Women's Artistic Gymnastics national team Society 21 January 16:19
Dostlug field to help develop Azerbaijan’s petrochemicals industry – Bryza Oil&Gas 21 January 16:16
Kazakhstan meets local demand in meat by boosting annual production Business 21 January 15:58
Azerbaijan reveals 2020 maritime cargo handling figures Transport 21 January 15:58
Azerbaijani citizens arrested in Libya set free, return home Society 21 January 15:57
Azerbaijan discloses amount of Kapital Bank’s deposits accounting for legal entities Finance 21 January 15:56
Uzbekistan reports increase in cars imports for 2020 Transport 21 January 15:46
Net profit of Georgian commercial banks down Finance 21 January 15:45
Rehabilitation of tea plantations to enter active phase in 2021 in Georgia Business 21 January 15:45
Azerbaijan to make environmental monitoring by UAVs in liberated territories Society 21 January 15:37
Azerbaijan - one of most secured countries in CIS with int'l reserves - Gazprombank Finance 21 January 15:34
Azerbaijan uses innovative method of covered wagons to import Turkish products (PHOTO) Transport 21 January 15:33
Kazakh, Uzbek companies agree on joint manufacturing of kitchen stoves, water heaters Business 21 January 15:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 21 Society 21 January 15:33
Azerbaijan Industry Bank’s total assets down in 2020 Finance 21 January 15:22
Iran’s NISOC boosts oil extraction Oil&Gas 21 January 15:16
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank keeps base rate unchanged Uzbekistan 21 January 15:12
Georgia’s beer export to Azerbaijan down Business 21 January 15:10
All news