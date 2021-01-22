President of Turkmenistan receives Azerbaijani Foreign Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received on Thursday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov during his visit to Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties emphasized the great importance of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the two countries on joint exploration, development, and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea, strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, as well as developing international partnership in the region.

The development of bilateral cooperation in all areas was especially emphasized.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highly assessed the current state of relations between the two countries, noting the effectiveness and positive dynamics of interaction and partnership.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister emphasized the positive dynamics of relations between the two countries based on the principles of cooperation, friendship, and mutual support, noting high-level mutual visits and the signing of more than 50 documents over the past three years.

The meeting also discussed such issues as the participation of both countries in the formats of regional cooperation and mutual support in international organizations