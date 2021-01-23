Yukselish competition organizes webinar presented by Azerbaijani president's assistant (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

Working group of ‘Yukselish’ (‘Career growth’) competition held a new webinar moderated by the group’s head Farhad Hajiyev with over 300 participants, Trend reports on Jan.23.

During the webinar, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a presentation on ‘Modern civil servant, management and public relations’ topic.

According to Hikmat Hajiyev, the ‘Yukselish’ project, established by the order of Azerbaijan’s president, as well as the very initiative to create the project serve the high goals.

Noting the importance of human resources for each state, he assessed this competition as a valuable initiative from the viewpoint of the formation and development of potential personnel for civil service and other areas.

The president’s assistant stressed that 2020 is an exceptional year in the life and history of the Azerbaijani people, pointing out that under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, the people achieved a historic victory in the Patriotic War (44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov. 2020 for liberating Armenian-occupied lands) thanks to the heroism of brave Azerbaijani soldiers and officers.

As he further said, the communication strategy is one of the most important areas of activity of state bodies. Thus, live communication with citizens, ensuring citizens' satisfaction, correct and effective transmission of information to the public are considered the main tasks facing state structures.

“Officials and authorized persons should be honest, modest, loyal to the people and the state, possess the necessary professional qualities, work hard, be able to effectively organize their activities and make the right choice of goals,” added Hajiyev.

The webinar was held in closed conditions and was intended for persons who are currently continuing to participate in the competition. The webinar was held in the format of a mutual discussion, and answers to questions from participants were also given.

‘Yukselish’ competition was founded by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated July 26, 2019, in order to identify and support promising executives with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities to ensure the creation of a bank of personnel reserves in the country.