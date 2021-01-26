War has shown many what Azerbaijan's potential is - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

The war has shown many what Azerbaijan's potential is, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

“New opportunities have now opened up for the development of our country. Azerbaijan has asserted itself in the world as a dignified, strong and responsible country. The war has shown many what Azerbaijan's potential is. We have won the war on the battlefield. We have also won in the civil field because if we hadn’t built a strong economy, we could not have built a strong army. Therefore, the synthesis of all these factors preconditioned the victory and will further determine the dynamics of our development. Even during the pandemic our non-oil industry grew to a great extent. Last year, our non-oil industry grew by 12.5 percent. Why? Technological development, industrialization, investment, concessional lending, public-private partnerships – all these factors have played a role. Many local companies have already been established in the field of technology and telecommunications, and operate both in Azerbaijan and abroad. We must support them as well. We must support their activities abroad, and here, too, public-private partnerships should be an example. This is a crucial area for each country, for the future of every country. Whoever is ahead in technological development will win and whoever is left behind will be dependent. It is no secret that there are professions that will disappear in five years from now. New professions will appear, and we must be ready to master these professions. We must be ready, our human resources must be aligned with the ongoing processes of industrialization in the world, especially the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and ensure the development of Azerbaijan. It is no coincidence that the Davos World Forum chose Azerbaijan as one of the centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It was on their initiative that this happened and a relevant document was signed,” the head of state said.