Azerbaijani diplomatic corps' representatives visit destroyed areas in Jabrayil city (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The diplomatic corps - ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, have arrived in the liberated Jabrayil city, the special correspondent of the Trend TV Karabakh bureau reports.
The representatives of the diplomatic corps got acquainted with the cemetery and territories destroyed by the Armenians in Jabrayil.
After that, the diplomats will set off in the direction of the Khudafarin bridge.
Latest
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of determination to return Azerbaijani people - president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Trade representative office talks about establishment of production of Russian wind power plants in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company develops software for determining water consumption in mechanical meters
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Georgian ambassador discuss prospects for development of relations