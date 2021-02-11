Azerbaijan achieved great success in economic and political terms - MP (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11
Trend:
Today, 90 days have passed since the great victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War.
MP of Azerbaijan, Arzu Naghiyev shared his opinion on this topic on the Real Interview program, Trend reports.
The MP noted that Azerbaijan has achieved great success in economic and political terms.
The full version of the Real Interview program is presented below:
