Azerbaijan grateful to all partners involved in construction of SGC - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

I would like to express gratitude to all our partners, to governments, to governments of countries involved in the construction of the mega project, governments of Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, Italy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, during a speech at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“I would like to express gratitude to European Commission, because the European Commission and Azerbaijan signed a Joint Declaration on Southern Gas Corridor ten years ago in Baku and that was actually the starting point for our activity. Throughout all these ten years we have been very actively cooperating with the European Commission and the European Commission and Azerbaijan are the co-chairs of the Advisory Council,” the head of state said.

“I would like to express gratitude to the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom, the governments of our two partners always supported all our endeavors and provided very strong support during the implementation of different mega projects which Azerbaijan with its neighbors and partners successfully completed before. Of course, the project wouldn’t have been possible to implement without strong commitment from companies and we have really very big team of companies united with one idea how to make possible these tremendous energy project,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I would like to particularly underline the special importance of strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP. BP is our strategic partner, the company which operates in Azerbaijan already for 27 years, and with many more decades to come. BP is a partner to all major oil and gas projects including transportation projects in Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev said.

"I would like to express gratitude to leading international financial institutions, World Bank, EBRD, Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank and Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank. These actually five leading international financial institutions, all of them participated and made a great contribution to the implementation of the project,” the head of state said.