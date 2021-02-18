Russian MP acquainted with barbarity of Armenians in Barda - Trend TV
BARDA, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
MP of Russian Duma Alexei Zhuravlev met in Barda with civilians who suffered from the Armenian terror during the Karabakh war, Trend reports.
Zhuravlev viewed the territories and houses that were subjected to a missile fire by the Armenians, talked to people who suffered as a result from the hostilities.
