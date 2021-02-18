Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to prepare new intergovernmental agreement on Dostlug field

BAKU, Azerbaijan. Feb.18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will prepare a new intergovernmental agreement, Trend reports on Feb.18 referring to Azerbaijani Parliament’s press service.

According to the press service, the above issue has been reflected in the memorandum of understanding between the governments of the two countries on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources from the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea, signed on January 21, 2021, in Turkmen Ashgabat.

Within the future agreement the resources of the field will be distributed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the ratio of 30 to 70 percent, respectively.

A joint working group will be set up to prepare the agreement in the near future.

The memorandum was submitted for discussion during a meeting of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-parliamentary Relations of the Parliament held on Feb.18 and recommended for consideration at the plenary meeting.