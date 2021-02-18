Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop during his visit to this country, Trend reports citing press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov left for Turkey on Feb. 17.

During the visit to Turkey Asadov took part in the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey on February 19 hosted in Ankara.