MoD of Azerbaijan spreads footage from Gubadly's Khal village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared video from Khal village of Gubadly district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the ministry.
The footage:
