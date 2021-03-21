Supreme commander fulfills will of his father and dream of Azerbaijani people –top official (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21
Trend:
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a publication on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"The Azerbaijani supreme commander fulfilled the will of his father and the dream of our people "The next Novruz in Karabakh, Shusha."Karabakh is Azerbaijan"," the post said.
Latest
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Novruz holiday
Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!” - President Aliyev
Panahali Khan laid foundation of Shusha, built Shusha, we freed Shusha from captivity - Azerbaijani president
Every year, on eve of Novruz, we said that we would celebrate Novruz in Shusha next year, and this day has come - Azerbaijani president
Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev