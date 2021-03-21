Supreme commander fulfills will of his father and dream of Azerbaijani people –top official (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21

Trend:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a publication on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani supreme commander fulfilled the will of his father and the dream of our people "The next Novruz in Karabakh, Shusha."Karabakh is Azerbaijan"," the post said.