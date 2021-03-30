Azerbaijani FM meets with СEO of CICA Secretariat in Tajikistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Chief Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Executive Director (CEO) of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybai on March 29, 2021, during his visit to Tajikistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the ministry.

At the meeting, Sarybai noted Azerbaijan's active participation in the CICA from the very beginning and expressed gratitude in this regard, and also welcomed the country's coordinating role in the security and effective development of transport corridors within the organization.

He stressed that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring regional cooperation and security.

In turn, Bayramov stated that from the very beginning the country supported the CICA initiative and was one of the first countries to join the forum while stressing that the country is actively participating in the work of this platform.

The minister added that the coordinating role of the country within the confidence-building measures on security and the effective development of transport corridors will continue, and in the coming period, another event will be held in this regard.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues, in particular on new opportunities for cooperation in the region in the post-conflict period (following the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which ended by liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).