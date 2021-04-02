Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on April battles (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post on the April battles, Trend reports referring to Mehriban Aliyeva’s post.

“Five years have passed since the April battles,” the post on Mehriban Aliyeva’s official Instagram page says. “I ask God to rest the souls of all our martyrs who died for the motherland. May Almighty God always bless our people and grant our native Azerbaijan peace, tranquillity, and pleasant days.”