"You are free, dear Shusha!" - this May 8 we are in Shusha

Politics 8 May 2021 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
"You are free, dear Shusha!" - this May 8 we are in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Elgun Mansimov - Trend:

The date of May 8 is a symbol of the 28-year longing for Azerbaijan’s Shusha city because, on this day in 1992 Shusha, the crown of the Azerbaijani national culture was occupied.

Since then and until now, Shusha has lived in captivity for 28 years. At the same time, the Azerbaijani people experienced pain and sadness. The wounds began to bleed and hurt on May 8 each year. However, the hope of the Azerbaijani people never faded, that is why they endured 28 years of grief. Shusha is free now. All the wounds have healed.

The words of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev "You are free, dear Shusha! We are back, dear Shusha! We will revive you, dear Shusha!" put an end to the suffering of the Azerbaijani people.

The date of May 8 does not seem to be such a gloomy date. The Azerbaijani people will no longer mark the day of the occupation of Shusha city. From now on, 28-year-old sadness will be replaced by a life full of happiness. Just like the gloomy date of May 8 was replaced by a bright one - November 8.

Shusha has historically been one of the important centers of the historical, cultural, social, and political life of Azerbaijan.

A decision was made to declare the historical part of Shusha a historical and architectural reserve on the initiative of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1977.

As a result of this decision, important steps were taken to protect the monuments of Shusha and enshrine the memory of prominent figures of culture and art.

Life in custody accompanied by brutal torture

As a result of the military aggression unleashed against Azerbaijan, Armenia occupied Shusha city on May 8, 1992, and pursued a policy of destruction of the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the city during the occupation.

However, historical justice has triumphed during the decisive struggle of the Azerbaijani troops. So, Shusha city was liberated from occupation on November 8, 2020.

Thus, the pearl of Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh region - Shusha city was saved from long captivity accompanied by cruel torture.

From the first day of liberation, the damage caused to the city, its historical and cultural heritage, and nature was immediately assessed and the restoration work was launched.

Currently, the work is underway to return Shusha to its former condition, turning it into one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Much attention is paid to the public administration in Shusha to ensure flexibility and efficiency in organizing the restoration work.

Thus, the first special representative of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation was appointed to Shusha district as the historical, cultural significance and exceptional moral value of Shusha for the Azerbaijani people requires a special approach.

In this regard, further improvement of public administration and legal regulation in Shusha will serve not only to restore and preserve the historical and cultural heritage in the city but also to create the conditions for its sustainable development.

Although the date of May 8 has lost its moral and psychological significance ...

Taking all this into account, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Thus, Shusha entered the stage of independence as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

There is no doubt that in the coming years Shusha will become one of the cultural centers not only of Azerbaijan but also of the world. There is great potential and strong will for this.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani people will never forget the history of the occupation of the land of their great-grandfathers. Therefore, May 8, no matter how this date has lost its moral and psychological significance, still retains its place in history. So, let's briefly recall this recent history.

All historical facts show that Shusha became a victim of betrayal

Before the occupation, the spirit of the population of the city was high in early May 1992. They did not even think about leaving Shusha. When Armenia attacked the city, the main problem was the lack of weapons. In an unequal battle, the city was defended only by volunteer battalions.

However, the disorganization in the troops caused that moment due to the incompetence of mathematics teacher - Defense Minister Rahim Gaziyev, who had neither knowledge nor experience in the military sphere, as well as internal chaos, made the defense of Shusha extremely difficult.

Armenia admitted that during the occupation of Shusha, about 100 armored vehicles and tanks, 11,000 mercenaries brought from abroad were used.

During the occupation of Shusha, about 25,000 people lived in the city. During the defense of the city, 195 civilians were killed and 165 were wounded. Later, 114 Azerbaijanis captured by the Armenians and held in the Shusha prison were brutally killed, 58 residents of the city went missing. Residents of the city have ceased to trust the authorities.

The reason was the genocide that occurred both in Shusha and in Khojaly. However, residents who did not want to leave Shusha were forcibly evicted from the city.

Thus, Shusha, which for centuries held back the enemy's onslaught as an impregnable fortress, was occupied by Armenia.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense, headed by Rahim Gaziyev, stated that the news about the attack on Shusha was false. So, this ancient city became a victim of betrayal.

Treachery of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan-Musavat tandem

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev again raised this issue on January 27 while receiving Aydin Karimov in connection with his appointment as special representative of the president in the Shusha district. The president said that the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan-Musavat tandem was responsible for the loss of Shusha on May 8, 1992.

"The loss of Shusha on 8 May 1992 was a great tragedy. The PPFA-Musavat tandem is responsible for that tragedy. Everyone should know this and no-one should ever forget about it. At that time, there was a struggle for power in Azerbaijan. The PFPA-Musavat tandem was striving for power, made this provocation to overthrow the then government, and actually surrendered Shusha to the enemy," the president noted

"At that time, the minister of defense of Azerbaijan was an offshoot of the PFPA-Musavat tandem, one of their henchmen. He was the first to sell Shusha. And then he said that he was not to blame. How can that be possible, traitor? He said that if Shusha is surrendered, he will put a bullet in his head. He has yet to fire the bullet into his traitorous head," President Aliyev stressed.

"The PFPA-Musavat tandem succeeded in its dirty intentions. As a result of the occupation of Shusha and of Lachin district a few days later, the then government was removed and, as a result of a military coup, the PFPA-Musavat duo came to power. After that, they forgot about Shusha, actually gave it to the Armenians, and then committed another act of betrayal – in April 1993, they surrendered Kalbajar to the enemy. They left innocent and unarmed people there alone, could not save and protect them," the president added.

What did they do after that? They deserted and fled. The commander-in-chief was a deserter, the secretary of state was a deserter, the parliament speaker was a deserter, other deserters also fled and hid, one in Kalaki, another abroad. If the commander-in-chief flees during the war, then this is desertion, there is no other name for that. Everyone should know this and not forget,” the head of state said.

After these words of the president, there are no more unclear moments about the occupation of Shusha. Therefore, the Azerbaijani people must not forget their history and not allow future generations to do this.

“History repeats itself in two cases: when a lesson is learned from it, bright pages are repeated, when not, dark pages,” Turkic philosopher Abu Turkhan said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian State Electrosystem plans to issue bonds
Georgian State Electrosystem plans to issue bonds
Chief of ADB's Energy Sector Group unveils details on ADB Draft Energy Policy
Chief of ADB's Energy Sector Group unveils details on ADB Draft Energy Policy
EU to continue activity in Azerbaijan in field of green economy - Head of EU delegation
EU to continue activity in Azerbaijan in field of green economy - Head of EU delegation
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 839,000 in past day — WHO Other News 01:11
UK records another 2,490 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths Europe 00:37
Azerbaijan, 10 other OSCE countries call to prevent Nazi glorification - joint statement Politics 00:06
"You are free, dear Shusha!" - this May 8 we are in Shusha Politics 00:01
Azerbaijani wrestler Alice Manolova wins license for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 7 May 23:49
Iran's CBI warns people of losses of trading cryptocurrencies Business 7 May 23:34
Large-scale Covid vaccination sites to be set up in 4 main cities of Georgia Georgia 7 May 23:30
New daily COVID-19 cases in Turkey drops to 20,107 Turkey 7 May 23:29
Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with ADB Director for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 7 May 23:24
Difficulty of my exercises at World Cup in Baku higher than in two previous competitions - Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova Society 7 May 23:11
Biden says he’s confident in one-on-one meeting with Putin US 7 May 22:46
Azerbaijani embassy denounces decision of Latvian parliament on events of 1915 Politics 7 May 21:44
Kazakhstan boosts goods import from Denmark Business 7 May 21:26
Georgian State Electrosystem plans to issue bonds Oil&Gas 7 May 21:26
Establishment of free trade zone in Iran's Ardabil Province to improve trade - MP Business 7 May 21:25
Chief of ADB's Energy Sector Group unveils details on ADB Draft Energy Policy Oil&Gas 7 May 21:24
Azerbaijani team express satisfaction for participating in Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Society 7 May 21:20
Azerbaijani team in group exercises reaches final of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 7 May 21:20
Revenues from customs duties increase in Azerbaijan Business 7 May 20:33
Austrian IT company discloses volume of entire internet traffic accounting for people in 2020 ICT 7 May 20:16
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 revenues from State Customs Committee unveiled Business 7 May 20:04
Azerbaijan almost doubles export of aluminum Business 7 May 20:03
Azerbaijan partially resuming traditional form of education Society 7 May 20:02
Armenia experiences continuous population decline Armenia 7 May 20:02
EU to continue activity in Azerbaijan in field of green economy - Head of EU delegation Oil&Gas 7 May 19:31
Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan talks possibilities of resuming int'l travel Politics 7 May 19:31
Group teams perform at National Gymnastics Arena as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 May 19:30
Azerbaijan names finalists in exercises with ball within Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 7 May 19:01
Azerbaijan names finalists in exercises with hoop within Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 7 May 18:53
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - results of performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts in exercise with hoop and ball (PHOTO) Society 7 May 18:38
Italian gymnast talks about friendly relations with Azerbaijani gymnast Society 7 May 18:30
Best moments of first day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 May 18:16
World Cup in Baku - most long-awaited competition, says Lithuanian gymnast Society 7 May 18:10
WB plans to issue loan for road project in Azerbaijan Economy 7 May 18:09
Georgian SME program aims digitization and environmental initiative to address climate change Business 7 May 18:03
Georgia to build enterprise for production of cleaning and detergents Business 7 May 18:02
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia consider strengthening of strategic partnership Uzbekistan 7 May 18:01
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus significantly increases Uzbekistan 7 May 17:59
Hungarian lab confirms reliability of Sputnik V jab delivered to Slovakia Russia 7 May 17:59
France's Macron: Vaccine patents not the issue, it's getting jabs out Europe 7 May 17:56
Monday.com files for Wall Street IPO Israel 7 May 17:42
Georgia, Ukraine emphasize European and Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations Business 7 May 17:34
Organizing committee of World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku doing its job perfectly - Hungarian gymnast Society 7 May 17:32
Hotel price index up in Georgia for April 2021 Business 7 May 17:29
Qatar Airways to resume flights from Doha to Baku soon Transport 7 May 17:26
Uzbekistan reveals financial performance of Uzbek mobile operators ICT 7 May 17:22
Iran's sees increase in petrochemical exports Oil&Gas 7 May 17:09
Indian Embassy in Baku introduced a new Sanskrit learning App, ‘Little Guru’ (PHOTO) Other News 7 May 17:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of views of President Aliyev’s interview on Twitter (VIDEO) Politics 7 May 17:05
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 7 Society 7 May 16:52
Azerbaijan issues data on 1Q2021 export of fruits, vegetables Business 7 May 16:50
Azerbaijan confirms 722 more COVID-19 cases, 1,854 recoveries Society 7 May 16:41
Iran-Syria trade increases - Chamber of Commerce Business 7 May 16:26
Heydar Aliyev Foundation to organize legendary Khary Bulbul music festival in Shusha Politics 7 May 16:24
Azerbaijan State Security Service talks arrest of illegal armed groups' members Politics 7 May 16:18
VISA, Central Bank of Azerbaijan sign agreement on development of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan Economy 7 May 16:13
Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia to discuss relations Other News 7 May 16:10
Georgian Formula Construction exports building materials to Lithuania Business 7 May 15:59
Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block Europe 7 May 15:52
Iran increases amount of jobs in free economic zones Business 7 May 15:50
Azerbaijan creates best conditions in National Gymnastics Arena - Uzbek gymnast Society 7 May 15:47
Greece, Estonia have biggest decrease in CO2 emissions from energy use Oil&Gas 7 May 15:46
Iran says no need for direct or indirect talks with US Nuclear Program 7 May 15:45
Georgia sees increase in international visitors Transport 7 May 15:33
AzerGold discloses results of tender for software installation Business 7 May 15:33
Highest rate of inactive loans recorded in Georgian Cartu Bank Finance 7 May 15:33
Russia documents 8,386 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Russia 7 May 15:31
U.S. administers nearly 252 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 7 May 15:29
Georgia needs investments for faster economic recovery - PM Business 7 May 15:28
Azerbaijan has lower COVID-19 death rate compared to global indicators - professor Society 7 May 15:27
Kazakhstan sees decrease in petroleum oil exports to Spain Oil&Gas 7 May 15:26
Baku hosts opening ceremony of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 7 May 15:10
Former serviceman accused of treason and espionage in Armenia Armenia 7 May 14:58
Azerbaijan plans to withdraw its peacekeepers from Afghanistan – Defense ministry Politics 7 May 14:58
India grants permission for 5G trials to telecom service providers Other News 7 May 14:58
Armenian side does not fulfill obligations upon int’l humanitarian law - MFA Politics 7 May 14:57
Japan pledges $50.3 million to help India combat COVID-19 Other News 7 May 14:56
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan developing analogy of Schengen visa for Silk Road countries Uzbekistan 7 May 14:49
Azerbaijan forming perspective industrial complex Business 7 May 14:48
Azerbaijan - important int’l transport hub - chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (PHOTO) Transport 7 May 14:35
ADB to no longer finance coal mining, oil, and natural gas field exploration Other News 7 May 14:32
Successful policy on development of sports in Azerbaijan bearing fruit - Deputy Sports Minister Society 7 May 14:31
All gymnasts provided with necessary time to train for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Greek gymnast Society 7 May 14:27
Germany says production capacity, not patents, key to upping vaccine output Europe 7 May 14:26
Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers Arab World 7 May 14:24
Georgia shares data on number of citizen registered for temporary employment in Germany and Israel Business 7 May 14:11
Uzbekneftegaz increases natural gas output at field of Gazli oil and gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 7 May 14:06
Uzbekistan to increase copper sulfate exports to Poland Uzbekistan 7 May 14:05
Several investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl in 2021 Kazakhstan 7 May 13:52
Iran continues to strengthen ties with China, Russia Business 7 May 13:52
Winners of ‘Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering’ conference awarded (PHOTO) Society 7 May 13:46
Very exciting to perform in Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Polish gymnast Society 7 May 13:37
Global Affairs Canada welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan Politics 7 May 13:37
Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency holds training for female entrepreneurs (VIDEO) Economy 7 May 13:33
Azerbaijani PulPal payment system receives purchase offer Economy 7 May 13:29
Georgia begins renovating buildings and infrastructure in Gardabani Transport 7 May 13:17
Azerbaijan eyes to launch WeChat payment solution Economy 7 May 13:14
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils results of tender launched to support database platform Finance 7 May 13:14
SOCAR’s Petkim reveals profit in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 7 May 13:12
S.Korea to set up training center for advanced technologies of fruit, vegetable production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 7 May 13:04
All news