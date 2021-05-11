Humanitarian issues must be resolved as quickly as possible - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

All humanitarian issues must be resolved as quickly as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"This also applies to the return of the bodies of the dead, missing and mine maps. This issue was discussed in Yerevan. Preliminary steps have been taken. We hope that the issue will soon be resolved," Lavrov said.