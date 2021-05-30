Visit of foreign bloggers to Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation begins (PHOTO)

AGDAM, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

The visit of foreign bloggers to the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation within the framework of the 'Show Me Azerbaijan project' has begun, Trend reports referring to Karabakh Bureau.

A total of 12 social media representatives from eight countries, including the countries of North America and Eurasia, are participating in the 'Show Me Azerbaijan' project, implemented with the support of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku.

The goal of the project is to provide an opportunity for bloggers to see with their own eyes the grave consequences of the occupation and crimes committed by Armenia, and bring them to the world community.

The total number of subscribers of the group, which is active on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, exceeds 10 million people.