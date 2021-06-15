Turkish ministry shares publication on Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense shared a publication on the occasion of the National Salvation Day which is celebrated in Azerbaijan on June 15 on Twitter, Trend reports.
"We congratulate fraternal Azerbaijan on the National Salvation Day, sincerely greet the Azerbaijani people! We will continue to be together in joy and sorrow, being one nation - two states," the message says.
