Azerbaijan holds meeting of working group on clearing mines, unexploded ordnance in de-occupied lands (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
A meeting of the working group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance at the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, has been held, Trend reports on June 24.
