Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev holds telephone talks with Georgian Prime Minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

On June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The head of state congratulated Irakli Garibashvili on the occasion of his birthday and wished him success in his activities and the best of health.

Irakli Garibashvili thanked the Azerbaijani President for the attention and congratulations.

Emphasizing the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various fields, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed their confidence that the ties would continue to strengthen.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the issues relating to various aspects of bilateral relations.