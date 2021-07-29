Baku holds Week of Diplomacy closing ceremony organized by Foreign Ministry, ADA University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

The closing ceremony of the "Week of Diplomacy" organized jointly by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and ADA University dedicated to "44-day second Karabakh War and Azerbaijan's post-war foreign policy" was held, Trend reports on July 29 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev took part in the event.

During the event, the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland was honored by a minute of silence.

The "One Day of Azerbaijani Volunteers" footage was shown during the ceremony, which was held with the participation of representatives of 15 volunteer organizations and movements operating in Azerbaijan.

Footage on the meetings and work carried out within the "Week of Diplomacy" was also demonstrated.

While speaking at the event, Bayramov spoke about the great significance of the historic victory of the glorious Azerbaijani troops headed by Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and also stressed the importance of dedicating the "Week of Diplomacy" to the country's victory.

Touching upon the contribution of Azerbaijani youth within the volunteer movement to the development of the country and society, the minister added that volunteering not only is a movement, but also a tradition and way of life of the Azerbaijani people.

Then about 40 participants of the "Week of Diplomacy" received certificates. Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev congratulated all the participants and shared valuable recommendations with the youth.

Pashayev also stressed that regardless of the profile of education, every representative of Azerbaijani youth must study well and know the history of the country.