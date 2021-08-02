Azerbaijani's MoD denies info about shelling of Azerbaijani vehicles by Armenian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2

Trend:

The information disseminated on social networks that the Ural truck belonging to the Azerbaijani troops was allegedly shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Kalbajar district and as a result of this incident there are casualties, is false, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"The equipment of the Azerbaijani troops is in its place," the message says.