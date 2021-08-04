Azerbaijan to provide funds for restoring schools damaged by Armenia during war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.4

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures in connection with the repair and construction work in educational institutions that suffered as a result of the aggression unleashed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan since September 27, 2020 [during the second Karabakh war which ended on Nov.10], Trend reports.

According to the document, for the aim to ensure the implementation of repair and construction work in the damaged educational institutions of the city of Ganja, Aghdam, Goranboy and Tartar districts in connection with the elimination of damage caused as a result of the Armenia’s aggression, from the reserve fund of the Azerbaijan’s president envisaged in the state budget for 2021, seven million manat ($4.1 million) will be initially allocated to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this order, the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from this order.