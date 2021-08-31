Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes cultural exhibitions in Shusha (UPDATE)

Politics 31 August 2021 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Within the framework of the Vagif Poetry Days, an exhibition entitled ‘Memory. Photographic history’ was opened at the Center of Creativity in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on August 30, Trend reports.

Moreover, an exhibition entitled ‘Karabakh - the pearl of Azerbaijani culture’ and on the Gallery of carpet weaving - an exhibition ‘Back in the native land. Pearls of Karabakh art’ were opened in Shusha.

Valuable works of art presented at all three exhibitions not only united the past and the present but also demonstrated the unique features of the creativity of the Azerbaijani people.

Every photo, every painting, every carpet sample presented here is also a kind of message to the future. These works, along with the fact that they are pearls of art that have received a chance to become a part of our history, also demonstrate the abilities and talent of the Azerbaijani people.

The first exhibition visited by the guests was "Memory. Photographic History". The Creativity Center, where the Heydar Aliyev Foundation organized an exhibition, was created in a building that was once the Aga Gahraman Mirsiyab oglu Caravanserai and is one of the architectural monuments of national importance. The photo exhibition tells about the ancient history, rich culture, picturesque nature, traditions of Azerbaijan. Armenia committed vandalism against our cultural heritage, samples of history and architecture, in the territories occupied at one time, the enemy destroyed historical and cultural objects, religious temples, wiped out a number of districts and cities from the face of the earth.

"Memory. Photographic history"

Visitors were informed that the photo exhibition presented exhibits reflecting the natural landscapes of the Zangilan region, famous for its plane trees, a historical mosque, a mausoleum, springs and monuments of the city of Shusha - a temple of Caucasian art, a historical bridge and places of worship in Gubadli region, landscapes of Kelbajar, mineral Istisu spring, material and cultural samples of Khojavend region, Khudaferin bridge and historical monuments of Jebrail region, as well as other landscapes of Karabakh.

In addition, the exhibition displays various archival photographs taken during the visit of the famous photographer Yakov Khalip to Shusha, the village of Dashalty, the village of Turshsu in 1937. The exhibition also features photographs of atrocities and destruction committed by Armenians in the now liberated regions and cities.

The video presented in the exhibition hall also allowed visitors to familiarize themselves with the situation in our districts and cities before and after the occupation. In addition, the exhibition displayed photographs reflecting the crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population during the Patriotic War.

"Karabakh is the pearl of Azerbaijani culture"

An exhibition "Karabakh - the pearl of Azerbaijani culture" was held in the Art Gallery created in Shusha. Karabakh has an ancient history as a center of Azerbaijani art and culture. In the museums plundered during the occupation, valuable examples of the history and culture of Azerbaijan, world-famous Azerbaijani carpets and memorabilia of outstanding Azerbaijani personalities, as well as other valuable exhibits were kept. These destroyed treasures were examples of not only Azerbaijani but also world culture.

The paintings and sculptures presented at the exhibition take visitors on a journey into a joyful and sad, real and fantastic, open and secret, colorful and monochrome world. The main source of inspiration in the works presented here is Karabakh. Over the years, Karabakh - the historical land of Azerbaijan with its unique atmosphere - has had a huge impact on the worldview of artists and sculptors of various generations and trends.

The exhibition, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, presents the works of Boyukaga Mirzazade, Togrul Narimanbekov, Maral Rahmanzade, Nadir Abdurrakhmanov, Mikail Abdullayev, Ujal Hagverdiev, Museib Amirov and other prominent Azerbaijani artists. A wide space is given to such topics as landscapes, writers, carpets, horses, mugam of Karabakh, victory in the Patriotic War

The exhibition, where more than 60 works were demonstrated, presented the works of People's Artist Altai Hajiyev "Mejlisi-uns", People's Artist Sattar Bahlulzade "Yukhary Dashalty", Honored Artist Inna Kostina "The Wealth of Karabakh", Leyla Aliyeva "Kharybulbul", sculptural works of "Faig Hajibul" Karabakh horse ", Orhan Nabizade" Karabakh beauty "and other works.

Among those who looked at these pearls of art was the rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Farhad Badalbeyli. Stressing that these unique pearls of art are an integral part of our history, noting the great historical significance of such events organized in Shusha in a short time, he said that he was proud to have seen these days: "I am happy to participate in this event today. I am glad that on May 13th I took part in the "Kharybulbul" festival. Shusha is a unique city for any Azerbaijani. All our cities are dear to us, but Shusha is itself a unique and peculiar city. And it is a great honor to take part in today's wonderful event together with other representatives of the intelligentsia"

"Back in my native land. Pearls of Karabakh art"

And in the gallery of carpet weaving in Shusha, restored and renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the exhibition "Back in the native land. Pearls of Karabakh art" was held. The exhibition, presented by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, displays pile and lint-free carpets, carpets, national embroidery and costumes, art samples of metalwork. It also displays samples of carpets from the collection of the National Museum of the History of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that most of these exhibits, re-exhibited in their native land, were transported to Baku from the Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum during the First Karabakh War.

At the exhibition, you can see samples of Karabakh carpets related to different regions, which have been highly valued for centuries and are among the unique exhibits of foreign museums and personal collections. These include carpets with a printed pattern, reflecting the lifestyle of the population engaged in animal husbandry, as well as carpets woven in professional workshops with floral patterns and theme carpets covering the urban culture - "Varni", "Zili", "Chelebi", "Lempe", "Malybeyli", "Gasimushagi", "Ayan Mejlisi" and others.

The chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, who familiarized himself with the exhibits with great interest, spoke about the uniqueness of these works of art and that they are outstanding works of art belonging to our people: "We are glad to see Shusha carpets here again. These carpets are truly a miracle. Today we are incredibly happy. We see how much work has been done. We really live a new life, the victory in the Patriotic War and the restoration work carried out today take us as a nation to a new level. I once again express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for giving us today".

Thus, the exhibition "Back in the native land. Pearls of Karabakh art" gives an opportunity to feel the spirit of the ancient land, the life and life of people who lived and worked here for centuries, aesthetic taste, the artistic worldview of masters, to make a trip to those historical periods.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD
Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Belarusian IBA Group ready to implement AI-based trade technology in Azerbaijan Economy 10:50
Iran to begin drilling work in South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:47
S&P downgrades Uzbek National Bank’s rating Finance 10:42
SOCAR Turkey to save over $35,000 per year with e-signature application Oil&Gas 10:34
Kazakhstan sees annual increase in trade with Russia Kazakhstan 10:33
Kazakhstan increases passenger vehicle manufacturing over 7M2021 Business 10:29
145 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:22
Value of Georgian railway’s Eurobonds increases over past week Finance 10:19
Iran’s exports via customs of Sistan and Baluchestan Province grow Business 10:15
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan in talks on gas supply agreement at next stage Oil&Gas 10:10
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund talks on mortgage loans issued in Azerbaijan since 2006 (INTERVIEW) Finance 10:01
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 09:57
Resilient Demand Keeps Driving India’s World-Beating Growth Other News 09:49
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:49
Iranian currency rates for August 31 Finance 09:49
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan to strengthen work of checkpoint Turkmenistan 09:48
Islamic Development Bank implements six new projects in Uzbekistan Business 09:48
Proud to attend Vagif's mausoleum opening in Shusha - Azerbaijani People's Writer Society 09:44
Iran shares data on tax revenues Business 09:44
Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream US 09:41
Iran to increase affordable housing construction Business 09:38
Oil falls as U.S. refiners shut down by damage from Hurricane Ida Oil&Gas 09:34
Iran to implement National Plan of Home Appliances Business 09:31
Lots drawn for teams participating in semi-finals of 'Tank Biathlon' within Int'l Army Games 2021 (VIDEO) Politics 09:25
Tax structures in field of digitalization stimulate circulation of cashless payments in Azerbaijan Finance 09:22
Azerbaijan to expand entrepreneur access to foreign markets Economy 09:16
Azerbaijan E-Gov Dev't Center signs tender contract ICT 09:15
Italian senator talks Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensuring security at Kabul airport Politics 09:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of currency exchange operations for 7M2021 Finance 09:12
6.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand Other News 08:55
16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 08:33
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks Other News 08:17
Improvement of balance of payments has positive effect on stability of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - Investment Company Finance 08:03
Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:32
Explosion rocks town in Lebanon’s northern district of Bcharre Arab World 06:43
Japan PM Suga's party ally to step down ahead of election World 05:38
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher US 04:41
Attack on police station in NE Colombia injures 14 Other News 03:43
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel Europe 02:45
UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, China and Russia abstain World 01:55
US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul US 01:03
Afghan airport bombing survivors say some civilians killed by U.S. bullets Other News 00:48
USAID strengthens Georgia’s ability to respond to COVID-19 Business 00:05
Jet fuel remains main problematic link in oil industry - Russian expert Oil&Gas 30 August 23:59
UN chief hails phase-out of leaded petrol Oil&Gas 30 August 23:41
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Austria talk on expanding humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 23:18
Armenia has not fulfilled its international obligations for more than 25 years in connection with fate of missing persons - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 30 August 22:58
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 22:38
UN General Assembly calls for support for Haiti in wake of earthquake World 30 August 22:14
Foreign Ministry: Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees, but provides assistance in transit Uzbekistan 30 August 21:38
Azerbaijan holds conference dedicated to people missing as result of Armenian aggression (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 21:29
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years Society 30 August 21:27
Volume of cargo shipped from Singapore through Turkish ports in 7M2021 published Turkey 30 August 21:23
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 30 August 21:22
Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes cultural exhibitions in Shusha Politics 30 August 21:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 31 Oil&Gas 30 August 21:21
Uzbekistan chemical enterprises increase product output Business 30 August 21:21
Latest data on cargo traffic from Tunis via Turkish ports published Turkey 30 August 21:13
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy to attract consulting services via tender Tenders 30 August 21:09
Pakistan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 30 August 21:04
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 21:02
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment from Ukraine via local ports Turkey 30 August 20:59
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 20:58
Turkey's car exports to Uzbekistan rise in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 20:56
Turkey's export of cars to Lebanon growing Turkey 30 August 20:52
Egypt boosts import of Turkish cars Turkey 30 August 20:52
Shusha waited for us, we had to come, and we did - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:50
If Shusha - Armenian city, then why wasn’t single building constructed here? - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:41
Azerbaijani president talks Shusha reconstruction details Politics 30 August 20:12
Black page of Azerbaijan's history is behind us, we are able to breathe again - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:02
Today, Shusha is being revitalized - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:42
Renovation of Yukhari Govharagha Mosque nearing completion - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:34
Polad Bulbuloglu restored his father's house - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:25
Azerbaijan's president talks plan to build residential buildings in Shusha Politics 30 August 19:16
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president Politics 30 August 19:14
There is no concept of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, says Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:13
My father was 59 when Vagif Poetry Days were held, I am 59 now - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:10
Next year we will celebrate 270th anniversary of Shusha - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:01
Negotiations lasted for about 30 years, but to no avail - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:40
After occupation of Shusha, mausoleum of Vagif was destroyed by vandals - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:40
Thanks to great leader, mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was erected in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:32
Georgia to support exporting enterprises Finance 30 August 18:17
Turkmenistan proposes to improve UN Mission activities given realities of modern Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 18:14
Uzbekistan, Serbia to sign agreement on protection of investments Business 30 August 18:13
Ukraine discloses share of local agricultural products in export to Azerbaijan Economy 30 August 17:53
Turkmenistan counting on support of UN member states in efforts to combat COVID-19 Turkmenistan 30 August 17:47
Azerbaijan almost doubles exports to Belarus Business 30 August 17:47
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas Society 30 August 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 30 August 17:25
Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad Israel 30 August 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.30 Society 30 August 17:22
Kazakhstan reports decrease in manufacturing of silver Business 30 August 17:20
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin Russia 30 August 17:19
Manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro automaker up Business 30 August 17:18
Azerbaijan confirms 3,107 more COVID-19 cases, 1,770 recoveries Society 30 August 17:17
Many cities and villages in Iran supplied with gas - NIGC Oil&Gas 30 August 17:16
Turkmenistan reveals volume of waste paper processed by private enterprises Turkmenistan 30 August 17:16
Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 3,087 people over past day Kyrgyzstan 30 August 17:14
Turkey shares data on cargo traffic via local ports from Greece in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 17:11
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties Arab World 30 August 17:08
All news