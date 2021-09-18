Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to National Music Day on Instagram (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of the National Music Day on her official Instagram page.

"September 18 is the National Music Day. I pay tribute to prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Muslum Magomayev, whose birthdays we celebrate today.

The Azerbaijani people are rightfully proud of their famous composers, conductors, generation of singers, who contributed to the development of our national culture and its recognition in the world. I express my gratitude to all musicians who enrich our music with new voices, performances and approaches by remaining committed to the unique legacy of their predecessors. I wish all of you limitless inspiration, energy, success and achievements!"