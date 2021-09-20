Azerbaijan Air Force fighter jets to fly over Bosphorus Strait within TEKNOFEST - 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.20
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Fighter jets of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey will fly over the Bosphorus Strait from 12:00 to 12:30 (GMT+4) on September 21, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
Azerbaijani and Turkish military aircraft will perform demonstration flights within the framework of the TEKNOFEST - 2021 aviation and space technologies festival, which will kick off in Turkey’s Istanbul city on September 21.
Two MiG-29 multipurpose fighters of the Azerbaijan Air Force, in addition to the F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars and Solo Turk aerobatic teams, will perform demonstration flights.
